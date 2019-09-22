The Trinidad & Tobago Government has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for Trinidad and Tobago

Tropical Storm Karen has been declared and WILL AFFECT Trinidad and Tobago

Expect HEAVY RAINFALL AND STRONG GUSTY WINDS

See advisory from the National Hurricane Center out of the US below

Please exert all necessary precautions to protect life and property. In the event of damage or danger CONTACT THE DISASTER MANAGEMENT UNITS OR GO TO NEAREST EMERGENCY SHELTER

Contact Information for the Disaster Management Unit in their municipality

via the hotline numbers below. These numbers are available 24 hours, and toll free.

DISASTER MANAGEMENT UNIT – HOTLINE NUMBERS

Arima Borough Corporation 800-2ABC (2222)

Chaguanas Borough Corporation 800- DCBC (3222)

Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporation 800 – CI IC (2882)

Diego Martin Regional Corporation 800 – DMRC (3672)

Penal/Debe Regional Corporation 800 – PORC (7372)

Point Fortin Regional Corporation 800 – PFBC (7322)

Princes Town Regional Corporation 800 – PTRC (7872)

Port of Spain City Corporation 800- PSCC (7722)

San Fernando City Corporation 800 – SCDU (7238)

Sangre Grande Regional Corporation 800 – SGRC (7472)

San Juan/Laventille Regional Corporation 800 – SLRC (7572)

Siparia Regional Corporation 800 – 4SRC (4772)

Mayaro/Rio Claro Regional Corporation 800 – 4MRC (4672)

Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation 800 – TPRC (8772)

Tobago Emergency Management Agency – 211

BULLETIN Tropical Storm Karen Advisory Number 1 NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL122019 500 AM AST Sun Sep 22 2019 ...TROPICAL STORM KAREN FORMS JUST EAST OF THE WINDWARD ISLANDS... ...TROPICAL STORM WARNING ISSUED FOR PORTIONS OF THE WINDWARD ISLANDS... SUMMARY OF 500 AM AST...0900 UTC...INFORMATION ---------------------------------------------- LOCATION...11.9N 60.2W ABOUT 100 MI...165 KM E OF GRENADA ABOUT 120 MI...190 KM SE OF ST. VINCENT MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...40 MPH...65 KM/H PRESENT MOVEMENT...WNW OR 285 DEGREES AT 9 MPH...15 KM/H MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...1005 MB...29.68 INCHES WATCHES AND WARNINGS -------------------- CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY: The government of Trinidad and Tobago has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for Trinidad and Tobago. The Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for Grenada and its dependencies. SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT: A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for... * Trinidad and Tobago * Grenada and its dependencies A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area, in this case within the next 12 hours. Tropical Storm Warnings may be issued later today for other portions of the Windward Islands. A Tropical Storm Watch will likely be issued later today for Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. Elsewhere, interests in the Leeward Islands should monitor the progress of Karen. For storm information specific to your area, please monitor products issued by your national meteorological service. DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK ---------------------- At 500 AM AST (0900 UTC), the center of newly formed Tropical Storm Karen was located near latitude 11.9 North, longitude 60.2 West. Karen is moving toward the west-northwest near 9 mph (15 km/h) and this general motion is expected to continue today. A turn toward the northwest is forecast to occur on Monday, followed by a turn toward the north on Tuesday. On the forecast track, Karen will move across the Windward Islands this afternoon and tonight, and emerge over the southeastern Caribbean Sea Monday morning. On Tuesday, Karen is expected to approach Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the next 48 hours. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles (205 km) from the center. Barbados recently reported a sustained wind of 37 mph (59 km/h) and a gust to 45 mph (72 km/h). The estimated minimum central pressure is 1005 mb (29.68 inches). HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND ---------------------- WIND: Tropical storm conditions are expected to first reach those islands within the warning area later this morning and afternoon, making outside preparations difficult or dangerous. RAINFALL: Karen is expected to produce the following rainfall accumulations through Wednesday: Windward Islands...3 to 6 inches, isolated 8 inches. Leeward Islands...1 to 3 inches, isolated 5 inches. Far northeastern Venezuela and Barbados...1 to 3 inches. These rains may cause flash flooding and mudslides, especially in mountainous areas.

The PREVIOUS STORY BEFORE UPDATE

Despite the Met office’s warning that rainfall is imminent on Sunday into Monday, heavy rainfall accompanied by thunder is being reported around the country, this afternoon.

The Met Office has raised the weather alert from Yellow to Orange, indicating that periods of heavy to intense showers and/or thunderstorms are likely. It says heavy/intense downpours are expected to result in street/flash flooding and gusty winds in excess of 65 km/hr can be expected.

The Met Office further warns that the risk of landslides/landslips is very high in areas so prone and sea conditions are also likely to become occasionally rough.

The weather centre advises that adequate preparations should be made to safeguard life and property.

“If you live in areas that are susceptible to flooding, especially areas along the main river courses and tributaries, please be prepared. Create a safety plan in case of emergency. Monitor updates from the OFFICIAL WEATHER SOURCE, the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service (TTMS) at www.metoffice.gov.tt. For additional information on instructions, visit www.odpm.gov.tt” – TTMET SERVICE