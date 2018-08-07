Stuart Young Holding 3 Portfolios is Unworkable, Says Moonilal.

Another Opposition MP and former Government Minister, Roodal Moonilal says the situation Minister Stuart Young finds himself in, that of holding three Ministerial portfolios in addition to his responsibilities as MP, is simply unworkable.

He made the claim while speaking on CNC3 this morning.

Mr. Moonilal is also disturbed over the appointment of Mr. Dillon as Housing Minister. In addition to his lack of experience in the post, Dr. Moonilal laments the lack of continuity in that Ministry.

