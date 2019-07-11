Government Minister Stuart Young is of the belief that there is no real need for legislation, which seeks to implement a term limit for Prime Ministers in this country.

He put forward this argument while speaking on the Power Breakfast Show on Power 102FM on Wednesday morning.

Minister Young was asked as part of the day’s “In Focus” Programming, which centered on Leadership, whether he believed a two term limit, similar to what is done in the United States, was something that could be implemented in this country.

He explained that while personally, he was not against it, voting patterns indicate that it may not be necessary in Trinidad and Tobago.

Also speaking on the program was political leader of The Congress of the People, Carolyn Seepersad-Bachan.

She disagreed with Minister Young as she revealed that a term limit is actually one of the campaign promises of the COP and part of its manifesto.

She pointed out that a term limit is key to encouraging greater transparency in Government and rebuilding people’s trust in Government.

Deputy Political Leader of the United National Congress, David Lee said his party also shares similar sentiments.

Mr. Lee noted that UNC Leader, Kamla Persad Bissessar had previously expressed plans to bring legislation of this nature to the Parliament.

He suggested that similar to the corporate world, a renewal of ideas was sometimes necessary at the national level