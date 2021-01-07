Advertisement

Stuart Young Plans To Go After Former UNC Government Over Helicopter Lease.

Jan 7, 2021 | 0 comments

Minister of National Security, Stuart Young, says he will be writing to the Department of Justice in the United States asking for a criminal investigation into the procurement of the lease arrangement for a helicopter brought into the country by the former government in 2014.

Speaking at a news briefing yesterday, Minister Young said the helicopter which is based at Camp Cumuto was leased for one hundred and thirty-nine thousand, five hundred dollars per month for five years.

However, Minister Young said the executive helicopter could not be used by the military or law enforcement.

 

Minister Young said this will be pursued legally.

 

