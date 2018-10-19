Students’ Safety A Priority, Says UWI Principal Professor Brian Copeland.

Principal of the University of the West Indies, Professor Brian Copeland says the school will do all that they can do to ensure that students are safe.

This he said on the heels of Thursday’s protest outside of the school’s St Augustine campus.

Students blocked the Sothern gate of the Campus over claims of several incidents of sexual attacks on the Campus.

The University hosted a live media conference on Friday to address several issues facing the student’s safety as well as the arrest of two Guild councillors.

Professor Copeland said that the incident regarding the female student who was attacked inside a washroom has brought about a major concern for security.

He said the short-term measure will entail join-activity with the TTPS and re-installation of the campus mobile unit.

Professor Copeland said that currently there are four officers who patrol the campus during the day and six officers patrol at night with an estimated 165 cameras located around the entire ground.

He stressed that safety of students is important.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest

