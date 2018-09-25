Suicidal Death of Police Corporal Now Spurs Calls By Police Association For Officers To Seek Help.

President of the Police Social and Welfare Association, Acting Assistant Superintendent, Michael Seales is encouraging Police officers who are going through any form of depression to approach the Association for assistance.

This on the heels the death, by suicide, of Corporal Ian Hamilton, which occurred over the weekend.

Corporal Ian Hamilton was found dead in the Dormitory of the Police Band Room at Riverside Compound around 7 am on Sunday by a colleague.

Investigators were immediately called in and his family has been notified of the incident.

Corporal Hamilton had 15 years of service in the Police Band and up until last night, he played alongside his bandmates at a charity event.

“Do not be ashamed” this is the message Mr. Seales has for Police Officers who are unwilling to come forward to disclose any issues. He wants them to trust that their situation will be dealt with in the most confidential manner possible.

Mr. Seales also has a message for the public, urging them to alleviate a potential volatile situation involving a Police Officer, or try to avoid escalating a situation by acting in a calm manner, and he suggested that the public report any such encounter to a senior Police Officer.

