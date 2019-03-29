Beyoncé and Jay-Z accepted the Vanguard Award from GLAAD on Thursday night, at the advocacy group’s 30th annual Media Awards, held at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, California.

Approaching the stage to the couple’s 2003 hit “Crazy in Love,” the duo gave short, but heartfelt, speeches. Jay-Z spoke for less than two minutes, saying, “This journey is filled with highs, lows and a lot of learning.” He used his time to honor his mother Gloria Carter, a lesbian whose story was shared on Jay-Z’s “Smile,” and who received a Special Recognition at last year’s awards ceremony in New York.

Beyoncé said she was overwhelmed. “I would say that one of the most beautiful memories of my tour was looking out from the stage every night and seeing the hardest gangsta trappin’ right next to the most fabulous queen,” she said. “Respecting and celebrating each other.”

Someone from the audience shouted “That’s how we do!” – a sentiment Beyoncé then echoed back.

“We’re here to promote love for every human being,” Beyoncé continued. “And change starts with supporting the people closest to you. So let’s tell them they are loved. Let’s remind them that they are beautiful, let’s speak out and protect them. And parents, let’s love our kids in their truest form. … I’d like to request that we continue to shift the stigmas in this community, especially the stigmas in black families towards queer black and brown men and women.”

She dedicated the award to her uncle Johnny, who she called “the most fabulous gay man I’ve ever met.” “He lived his truth, he was brave and unapologetic during a time when this country wasn’t as accepting. And witnessing his battle with HIV was one of the most painful experiences I’ve ever lived,” she said, her voice choking up.

“I’m hopeful his struggles served to open pathways for other young people to live more freely. LGBTQI rights are human rights. To choose who you love is your human right. How you identify and see yourself is your human right. Who you make love to and take that ass to Red Lobster …” she said, referencing her line in 2016’s “Formation” that was promptly overwhelmed by applause.

SEE VIDEO BELOW :