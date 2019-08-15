Former trade unionist, Clyde Weatherhead, says he is in support of the right to recall proposal for under-performing Members of Parliament.

This was one of several recommendations that were discussed during consultations held on constitution reform in 2013.

The Report of the Constitution Reform Commission was submitted to the then Prime Minister on December 27th, 2013.

Speaking on the In Focus Programme on Power 102FM on Wednesday afternoon, Mr Weatherhead said this suggestion will be very useful if adopted.

Fayola Fraser, who holds a master degree in international relations and politics, said it is good that young people are showing an interest in getting involved in the political arena.