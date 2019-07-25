Police are continuing investigations into the murder of the man known to them as SandMan- real name, Vaughn Mieres. He was one of four people shot dead this morning in Las Cuevas.

Sand Man was said to be involved in illegal activities, including drugs and gun smuggling.

Police have also confirmed the death of his wife, known at Lety. Two others also lost their lives in the attack.

Police say high powered assault rifles were used and the assailants arrived by car but escaped after the shooting by boat.

A suspect in the attack was reportedly shot and has since been taken to a health facility for medical attention. Separately, another man, said to be a gang leader who police believe has information on the shooting of the four victims, has been taken into custody.

