Suspects Held for Robbery

Northern Division police locked up three men on Tuesday, who have been targeting and robbing gay men.

Reports are that the suspects, who are all between the ages of 18 and 22, would join chatrooms and websites for homosexual men and contact their intended victims.

Arrangements would be made to meet at certain areas in public, between Curepe and Arima, following which they would rob the unsuspecting men.

However, police received intelligence on this operation and launched and exercise with the aim of arresting the suspects.

Following a tip-off and intelligence gathered, officers of the Arouca CID and Northern Division Task Force, led by ASP Gyan with assistance from Sgt Highly and Cpl Bernard, wen to the Bon Air Community on Tuesday morning, where they held three men.