According to the Trinidad Newsday Newspaper journalist Suzanne Mills, who had been reported missing, has since been found in good health.

According to the newspaper report, Mills was found in Port-of-Spain on Saturday at around 9am by the said person who had reported her missing.

Details surrounding her disappearance remain unknown.

Mills was reported missing by a family member who told police that she had left her Diamond Vale home at around 6am on Friday to go to the Tru Valu supermarket in the Diego Martin area.