A radio announcer attached to Sweet 100.1FM has drowned. Justin Dookhi was pronounced dead at the Couva District Hospital following failed attempts to resuscitate him at the La Vega Estate in Gran Couva, on Sunday.

News Power Now understands that Dookhi had been in the company of family members when at around 4pm he decided to attempt to swim across the pond. He is said to have experienced difficulties and went under water. He was subsequently pulled out of the pond but all efforts to save him, failed.

Swimming is not allowed at the ponds at La Vega Estate with signs specifically warning visitors against the thought. There are no lifeguards on duty at the facility.

The Management and Staff Of TTT Limited extended condolences to the family. A release stated that the company was “saddened by the untimely passing of our work colleague Justin Dookhi of Sweet 100.1FM.”