Taxi Driver Arrested for Allegedly Fondling Teen.

A 34-year-old Sangre Grande resident and taxi driver is presently in police custody for allegedly fondling a 16-year-old schoolgirl’s private part and kissing her about the body.

According to reports, the teenager boarded the taxi driven by Raymond Maharaj at the corner of Ojoe Road on May 2nd Taxi to get to her school located in Sangre Grande.

She paid Maharaj with the expectation of reaching to her destination safely. However, he took a detour and drove to a bushy area where he inappropriately touched the schoolgirl using his finger while kissing her on the neck and chest.

The girl resisted and eventually the confrontation ended.

She reportedly kept the matter to herself for some time.

It was only when a teacher observed that the girl was behaving differently that she was asked what was wrong. The teen then confided in the woman.

A report was subsequently made.

Maharaj was arrested on the taxi stand on Wednesday night. He was charged with sexual penetration of a female under the age of 16.

He was taken to the Sangre Grande Magistrate’s Court,however, in the absence of a Magistrate, the matter was postponed by a Justice of the Peace. He is to appear in court today according to Looptt.

