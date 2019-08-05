The partially burnt body of a man was found in a car trunk on Saturday night.

He has been identified as 38-year-old Rakesh Denny of Longdenville.

According to reports, around 6 pm on Saturday, officers attached to the Longdenville police post responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle along Depot Road, Longdenville.

On arrival, they discovered the vehicle partially burnt.

The vehicle was wrecked and taken to the station where on checking the trunk, the officers discovered the partially burnt body of the man.

The man’s family had reported that he left home around 5am to ply his vehicle for hire.

Investigators of the Homicide bureau are continuing investigations.