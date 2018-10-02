Taxi Drivers Express Concern Over Government’s Decision To Increase The Price Of Fuel.

There have been varying views from taxi drivers as to whether fares should be raised following the most recent increase in the price of gasoline.

News Power Now’s Melissa Stanisclaus spoke to taxi drivers plying the Port of Spain to San Fernando route, who gave their views on the topic, with on even saying that a fare increase was not necessary or practical right now.

However, others believe that the burden should not only be theirs to bear.

Another driver called for restraint to be exercised but noted that things do not look positive for the traveller.

Minister Imbert during yesterday’s presentation revealed that with current oil prices and fuel prices, the fuel subsidy in 2019 is still estimated to cost the treasury one point five billion dollars.

Finance Minister, Colm Imbert speaking on the Power Breakfast Show on Power 102.1 FM, explained that the increase was a difficult decision but the best option available.

He added that plans are afoot to develop incentives which encourage persons to convert their vehicles to CNG.

