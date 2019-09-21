The teacher accused of verbally abusing her pupils at the Tranquillity Primary School, has been suspended.

News Power Now understands that the teacher has been mandated to stay away from the institution pending the completion of an investigation. Confirmation of this came from the Minister of Education, Anthony Garcia. The teacher has been handed a “cease to report” to work order by the Ministry of Education.

The matter arose last week when an audio recording began making the social media rounds. The audio divulged the alleged verbal abuse that many of the students under the teacher’s care, were exposed to. On the heels of those exposed recordings, parents of students in the teacher’s class, announced plans to act, to safeguard their children.