Teen Busted by Police for Alleged UBER Robberies.

A 13-year-old boy was pointed out in an identification parade as one of the alleged assailants accused of robbing UBER drivers in Belmont.

The teenager, who is said to be a first form pupil, was arrested on Friday at his home along Harpe Place, East Dry Driver.

He was one of several people – including a 22-year-old man – who were held on the weekend by officers of the Port- of -Spain CID following reports of robberies.

It was said that persons would make requests with the transport app for a pick-up in Belmont, however, when drivers arrived, they were robbed of their cellular phones and other valuables.

The incident, police said, was allegedly conducted by a group of teenagers, and the 22-year-old, from initial information, is believed to be the ring-leader of the group.

