Teen in Viral Video Goes Missing

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service is now on the hunt to find 15-year-old SERENITY THOMAS.

Serenity, of Mora Extension, Valencia, was last seen on Friday 4th December, 2020. She was reported missing to the Valencia Police Post the following day.

Serenity is of African descent, four feet, four inches tall, 120 lbs, with a slim build, and braided hairstyle.

She was last seen wearing a black three-quarter pants, short tank top with either black, pink or red flowers and a blue or black jacket with peach-coloured slippers.

Before Serenity was reported missing she was also featured in a video posted online where a man claiming to be her father verbally abused by-standers who were trying to assist her.

Persons in the video claim Serenity seemed unaware of her surroundings and did not want to willingly go with the man.

This matter was being investigated.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of SERENITY THOMAS is asked to call the Valencia Police Post at 667-9030, 8001 or 800- TIPS, contact the Police at 555, 999, 911 or share information via the TTPS App.