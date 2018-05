A 16-year-old male is this country’s latest murder victim. Police are on the scene of the murder at Train Line in Marabella.

Reports say the boy’s identity is yet to be confirmed.

He was said to have been ambushed at a house in the area at around 9 o’clock this morning.

Residents called the police and reported hearing gunshots.

Marabella police responded and found the boy’s body lying in a pool of blood.

We will have more for you on this story as new information comes to hand.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Email

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest