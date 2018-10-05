THA Chairman Of Finance Commends Finance Minister On Raising Minimum For Tobago.

Deputy Chief Secretary and Chairman of Finance in the Tobago House of Assembly Joel Jack is today commending the Minister of Finance, Colm Imbert for raising the minimum for the sister isle in the 2019 budget.

Speaking on The Power Breakfast Show on Power 102.1fm on Friday, he said that historically Tobago has been allocated the barest minimum of 4.03% of funds allocated to the THA.

However, he stated that the Finance Minister should be commended for raising the minimum.

He sought to give a breakdown of the allocation to Tobago in the 2018/2019 fiscal package.

He was also in high praises of Minister Imbert for the opportunity to treat with the shortfall.

