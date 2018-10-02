THA Chief Secretary and Minority Leader At Odds Over 2019 Budget, Plans For Tobago.

Reacting to the presentation of the 2019 national budget, Tobago House of Assembly Minority Leader, Watson Duke, says at present, the tourism sector on the sister isle is under immense pressure.

His comments come on the heels of Finance Minister, Colm Imbert’s announcement of plans to revamp Tobago’s Tourism Industry.

However, speaking with reporters on Monday following the budget presentation, THA Chief Secretary, Kelvin Charles, said he is pleased with the government’s plans for Tobago.

