Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly, Kelvin Charles, has issued a call for greater social inclusion of people with disabilities.

He was speaking during this week’s appointment ceremony for the Tobago Coordinating Committee for Persons with Disabilities at the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development.

The Chief Secretary believes there is a need for greater public awareness and participation in providing support for those with disabilities, adding that it should have “a level of priority”.

Health Secretary Dr. Agatha Carrington said although there are services available for the differently-abled through the Social Welfare Department, this is not enough to support all of the differently-abled people in Tobago.

She stressed the need for pursuing inclusiveness and equality of all sectors in the population, and highlighted the Division’s mandate of “leaving no one behind”.