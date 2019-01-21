The issue with Sandals was always the approach. So says Minority Councillor in the Tobago House of Assembly, Dr. Faith B.Yisrael.

She made the comments while speaking on Impact T&T yesterday on Power 102.1 FM, Dr Yisrael maintained that citizens are now more willing to participate in the governance process and suggested that transparency therefore is key to public buy-in.

Her sentiments are shared by member of the Tobago Chamber of Commerce, Diane Hadad.

Speaking on TV6 this morning, Ms Hadad said that the citizenry clearly are not prepared to just take leaders at their word.

She explained that the Government should have changed its approach from the moment that questions began to be asked