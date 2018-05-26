THA Education Division Expresses Concern Over School Violence in Tobago.

The Tobago House of Assembly Division of Education says it is concerned about the levels of violence being displayed by some of the secondary school students and young persons on the island.

It explained that it has come to the attention of the Division that an incident involving one former student and one current student of Signal Hill Secondary School, occurred on the school’s compound on Thursday.

In a media release, the Division noted that the incident involved the attempted intrusion of the former student who was in possession of a weapon, onto the compound.

The Division added that security personnel at the school responded immediately and activated security protocols.

The school was locked down and particular areas isolated, which eventually led to the intruder being apprehended outside the compound of the school.

School Supervisor, Sherry-Anne Rollocks-Hackett has confirmed that this incident along with the recent incident involving the assault of a young man on the premises of the Scarborough Library, are currently under Police investigation.

