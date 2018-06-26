THA Requests $4.58 Billion From Central Government.

Secretary of Finance and Economy in Tobago House Assembly, Joel Jack, says before the end of this fiscal year the findings of a study being done on the feasibility of constructing a commercial cargo port in the sister isle will be submitted to the THA.

Mr. Jack made the revelation during today’s presentation of the THA Budget at the Assembly Legislature in Scarborough.

The THA asked the government for $4.58 billion dollars to run the affairs of the island for the next year.

Last year the THA requested from Central Government $4.91 billion dollars.

Mr. Jack said that focus will also be placed on the construction of homes to address the growing demand for state housing.

Mr. Jack added that emphasis will be place on education.

