Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly, Kelvin Charles, says he is willing to meet with residents who have expressed concern with the expansion of the ANR Robinson International Airport and the relocation process.

Mr. Charles gave the update during the recent THA Budget Debate.

The Chief Secretary also listed some of the achievements that have been made by the PNM led Assembly over the last fiscal year.

Meanwhile, Minority Leader, Watson Duke, says the THA needs to improve its revenues after billions of dollars have been spent on several initiatives.

In his response to the recently presented THA Budget, Mr. Duke said another area that must be addressed is the fulfillment of many promises that have been made by the Assembly.