Attorney General, Faris Al Rawi, has thrown out a strong challenge to the energy sector for greater transparency and disclosure on tax evasion.

At an energy chamber workshop on secret company ownership in Port of Spain, today, Mr Al Rawi made no apologies for his ‘aggressive stance’.

The A.G. spoke of a co-ordinated series of land, company and civil legislation, aimed at following what amounted to some twenty-two billion dollars in suspicious activities and transactions in the year 2017.