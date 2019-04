Attorney General, Faris Al Rawi, says the Civil Asset Recovery and Management and Unexplained Wealth Bill 2019, once enacted, can only take effect in a situation where a probe is being done by the police and the submission of a written report to the Civil Asset Trustees.

He gave the assurance while contributing to the debate on the Bill in the Senate on Monday.

However, Opposition Senator, Wade Mark, expressed concern about the retroactive nature of the legislation.