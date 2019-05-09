Attorney General Faris Al Rawi is touting the importance of several pieces of legislation before the Parliament which he says will be crucial to fighting not only blue collar crime but also white collar crime.

He highlighted the proposed laws while speaking at a public meeting in Chaguanas last night.

Mr Al Rawi pointed to what he said was the opposition’s decision to frustrate the passage of laws which can be crucial to improving the justice system and addressing crime and criminality in the country.

He called for persons to pay attention to the Evidence Amendment Bill which was debated by the Senate last month.

He noted that this along with other key pieces of legislation such as the Civil Assets Recovery Bill and the Whistleblower Bill placed the authorities in a better place to tackle White Collar crime.

He also advocated that since witnesses were an important part of the judicial process and key to getting convictions, as much as possible should be done to ensure their safety and the integrity of their testimony.