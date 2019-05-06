The Caribbean Telecommunications Union (CTU) in late April, marked 30 years of existence with a 5-day conference in Port of Spain, which brought together stakeholders, Government Ministers, budding entrepreneurs and the tech giants, Google, Facebook and Amazon. Its Secretary-General, Bernadette Lewis, and telecommunications specialist, Nigel Cassimire, give details of the ‘futurescape’, an initiative launched at the event to advance the region’s collective digital and economic transformation.

We focus on the career of photographer, Damion Joachim, who developed his skills, and a name for himself at Caribbean Premier League cricket matches and art exhibitions, before opening his own studio. And finally, associate economics professor at Andrews University, in Michigan, U.S.A., Dr. Lucile Sabas, gives some perspectives on ‘entrepreneurial financing’