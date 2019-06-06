Dean Troy Gilman, A Trinidadian who is said to have spent almost 2 decades living in Venezuela says he has several Venezuelan friends who are former convicts but have served their time and reformed their lives.

He says these friends are hesitant to take part in the registration process, fearing that they could be deported, despite having paid their debt to society.

Chief Immigration Officer, Charmaine Gandhi Andrews, urged him to encourage them to register, since they will be judged on a case by case basis in line with this country’s immigration law.

She reiterated that their refusal to register would do them no good in the long run as they will be deported if they are found to be in country illegally after June 15th.