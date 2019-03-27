Trinidad and Tobago is set to host CARIFESTA 14 from August 16th-25th, 2019.

With preparations underway for the event, the Government hosted various regional officials to discuss the logistics and artistic concepts to shape the event.

The meeting of the Regional Cultural Committee tasked with organizing the event took place at the Trinidad Hilton on Wednesday .

Speaking at the opening of the meeting, Minister of Community Development, Culture and the Arts, Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly anticipated that the event will be one to rival international cultural events.

She added that the success of the event will prove to be a benefit for the entire Caribbean region.

And while regional officials and event organizers expect the event to be a success, there have been some concerns raised.

Troy Mills, Chairman of the RCC noted the cost of inter-island travel, which he said he hoped could be addressed by reliable inter-island ferry services.

The lack of Government investment in culture throughout the region was also noted by the Programme Manager for Culture and Community Development at the CARICOM Secretariat Dr. Hilary Brown.

She pointed out that culture throughout the region contributes to between 3 and 5 percent of GDP yet still it does not receive the respect and investment that it deserves.

Dr Mills called on CARICOM to lead the way in developing a World Cultural Day in a bid to get Governments and people around the world to recognize the importance of culture and its societal contribution.