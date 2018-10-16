The CWU’s Clyde Elder Accuses The Government of Attempting To Destroy This Country’s Trade Union Movement.

Secretary-General of the Communication Workers Union, Clyde Elder is accusing the Government of attempting to destroy the trade union movement and the gains it has made in this country.

He made the claim during a television interview.

His comments come on the heels of an injunction issued by the Industrial Court last Friday against Telecommunication Services Trinidad and Tobago, surrounding claims of impending job cuts by the CWU.

Mr Elder said while there is need for TSTT to be restructured, the Government’s actions are unacceptable.

TSTT has since described the decision as surprising and said the company will take the required next steps to ensure that the company continues towards sustained profitability.

