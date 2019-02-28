Education Minister, Anthony Garcia, condemns what he describes as the despicable act of violence perpetuated against the Principal of the Tunapuna Hindu Primary School by two intruders on Wednesday.

A report from the School Supervisor says that two men entered the school at approximately 2:40pm and indicated to the security officer they would like to see the Principal for a recommendation.

They proceeded to the Principal’s Office where they pulled out a baton and dealt him a blow to his head. The men then fled the compound on foot.

Tunapuna Police are said to be on the hunt for the perpetrators and they say that an arrest in imminent.

Speaking with News Power Thursday morning Education Minister Anthony Garcia called for quick apprehension of those responsible for the attack.

He said that it is imperative that they face the full brunt of the law, as this type of behavior is unacceptable.

Mr Garcia said that the Ministry has been doing all that it could to ensure the safety of students and staff, and incidents like this one works against the Ministry’s efforts.