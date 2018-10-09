The Farmers’ Union Chastises Gov’t’s Failure To Include Agriculture In Plans To Diversify The Economy.

The Government is coming in for heavy criticism for its lack of action in using agriculture to diversify the economy of Trinidad and Tobago.

President of the Farmers’ Union Shiraz Khan has accused Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley of being disingenuous when he says that there is not enough land in the country to use as farmlands.

Speaking with News Power Now, he claimed that statements made to this effect by the Government are completely untrue.

He accused the Prime Minister of utilizing the land for his personal purposes and not for the benefit of the citizens of this country.

Efforts by our newsroom to contact Minister of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries, Clarence Rambarath, for comment on the issue proved futile.

