The Galleons Passage Makes It Maiden Passenger Voyage.

The Galleons Passage made its maiden passenger voyage from Trinidad to Tobago on Monday.

The Galleons Passage will now join the T& T Spirit on the inter-island operations.

The purchase of the boat was first revealed in January, the boat arrived in mid-July, following several delays and after subsequent upgrades and improvements, is now ready for service.

For its maiden voyage on the sea bridge, the vessel departed the Port of Spain Ferry Terminal, Port of Spain at 6 am.

Reports say the voyage saw approximately 150 passengers including Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan and members of the media make their way to Tobago.

The return sailing for the first day in service will depart the Port of Scarborough, Tobago at 4 pm.

Minister Sinanan said the ministry is looking at using the vessel to operate from Toco once they satisfy the needs of the Port-of-Spain route.

the Minister also pointed to training which local workers will soon be given by an international company.

This he said will be done to enhance the customer service.

