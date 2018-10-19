The Gladiator Has Been Shot Dead in Santa Cruz.

Ricardo Welch, the popular social and political Radio talkshow host who was best known as The Gladiator, has been shot and killed.

The incident reportedly occurred at around 9:40 this morning as the often controversial Welch drove up to his house at Parang Boulevard, Sam Boucaud, Santa Cruz.

Details are limited at this time, however police are on the scene.

Attorney at Law Gerald Ramdeen is describing his murder as an attack on the media while former MATT President Francesca Hawkins is expressing condolences saying his murder will have a great impact on media in Trinidad and Tobago

The Gladiator was a former employee at Power 102.1FM.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest

