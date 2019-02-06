President of the Faith Based Network of NGOs, Pastor Winston Mansingh, says he believes that the closure of Petrotrin was not well thought out.

He made the comment while speaking with News Power’s Andy Johnson in a feature titled Petrotrin: the Human Side of the Story, on Tuesday.

Pastor Mansingh said while citizens want good stewardship from state entities they also want a type of governance which shows concern and exercises a sense of humanity.

He maintained that the social fall out of Petrotrin’s closure is extremely heavy on the nation with some families greatly affected.