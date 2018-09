Health Minister, Terrence Deyalsingh, is assuring members of the public that contingency plans are in place amid plans by the labour movement to Rest and Reflect on Friday.

Minister Deyalsingh speaking with reporters at the Mount Hope Secondary School during a health and nutrition fair said he is satisfied with the back-up measures that will take effect should there be challenges in the health system on Friday.

