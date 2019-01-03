There is no outbreak of the H1N1 virus in Trinidad.

Chief Medical Officer Roshan Parasram provided this assurance while speaking on the Power Breakfast Show on Power 102.1 FM this morning.

He explained that there have been less than a dozen cases a year reported, with only 2 related deaths in the last decade, from this virus commonly known as Swine Flu.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh, speaking during the same interview, said since 2016 the Government has ramped up the number of flu vaccines available and he maintained that this year will be no different.

Dr. Parasram explain the difference between this and the common cold.