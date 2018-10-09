The Industrial Court Ruling In Favour Of The OWTU Is Historic, Says Opposition Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

The granting of the injunction by the Industrial Court in favour of the Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union on behalf of employees of Petrotrin is a historic victory for the workers and for the rule of law in Trinidad and Tobago.

This is according to Leader of the Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar in a statement issued on Monday.

Mrs Persad – Bissessar maintained that the Industrial Court’s judgment corroborates statements she made in her response to the 2018/19 national Budget debate last Friday.

She stressed that the issuance of termination letters to employees of Petrotrin while the injunction matter was being heard before the court was contemptuous.

The Opposition Leader called on the Government to honour the MOA and to engage in discussions with OWTU in good faith and in the best interest of all stakeholders.

Further, she said the Opposition calls on the Government to immediately stop any private negotiations with workers in an attempt to undermine the court’s ruling.

