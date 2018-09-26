The International Women’s Resource Network Lobbies For The Establishment Of A Sexual Offences’ Court.

The International Women’s Resource Network is expressing concern at what it describes as the alarming rate of sexual offences against MINORS and in particular sexual penetration.

IWRN President, Sandrine Rattan says of all its calls/recommendations advanced in urgently treating with this issue one was answered – and that is the soon-to-be-established Sexual Offences’ Court.

Speaking in a News Power Now interview, Ms Rattan said the Network is confident that its suggestions on this topic will bring benefits.

