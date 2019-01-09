The Minister of Labour Jennifer Baptiste Primus has rubbished statements by Labour representatives that the Government’s aim is to disempower them.

Speaking on the Power Breakfast Show on Power 102.1fm this morning, she said that any notion that this is the feeling or intent of the Government is absolutely unfounded.

She said there is no evidence to support such assertions.

The Labour Minister said that she thinks the Government has done fairly well in managing the economy, during its three years in office

Asked her views on the climate for industrial relations in 2019, she said trade unions need to keep this in mind as well as the fact that they too have a responsibility to add to, not to take away from, the strength of the economy.

Speaking on this very theme in an earlier discussion, Former President of the Communication Workers Union, Joseph Remy, said the industrial relations climate in this country is volatile with trade unions and the Government set to operate in a confrontational environment.

Mr Remy described 2018 as a destructive year for the labour movement.

General Secretary of the National Trade Union Centre, Michael Annisette as part of the discussion, said the movement is considering removing itself from the National Tripartite Advisory Council.

He cited specific examples including the failure of the Government to keep its end of the bargain in wage negotiations.