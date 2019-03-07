The National Carnival Commission made the announcement for the Parade of the Bands 2019 and The Lost Tribe placed first in the Large Band category with 1,304 points with their presentation Taj.

The second place title went to Ronnie and Caro with 1,303 points with their presentation “Let’s go Tobago’ and tying for third place with 1, 202 points was Paparazzi Carnival and Showtime Carnival.

Overall winner for Band of the Year title went to Medium Band winners, K2K Alliance with their presentation Through the Stained Glass Windows.