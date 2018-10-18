The Met Office Issues An Orange Level Adverse Weather Alert For Thursday Through Sunday.

The Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service has issued an Orange Level Adverse Weather Alert for Trinidad and Tobago for the period today till Sunday, October 21st at 8:00 p.m.

Orange level means that you should prepare to safeguard yourself and your property.

The Met Office has advised that an active Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone continues (ITCZ)to produce periods of rain/showers and thunderstorm activity which can lead to flash or riverine flooding, as well as landslides/landslips in areas so prone.

Gusty winds can be experienced in the vicinity of heavy downpours.

Persons residing, traversing or working in flood prone or landslip prone areas are being urged to be extra vigilant and to take the necessary steps to preserve life and property.

The Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) would like residents and visitors to ‘Get Ready and Stay Ready’ by implementing the following safety measures:

After heavy rainfall, stay inside until water levels have subsided; Do not walk, play or drive through flood waters of unknown depth and current; Be cautious when walking /driving along hillsides or landslide-prone areas; If there are signs that flooding is about to occur near your property, move important items to a higher floor if possible; Pre-position sandbags around your property, especially if your area or property has a history of flooding; If impacted by the adverse weather, please contact your Municipal Corporation or the Tobago Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) through its toll-free hotline numbers.

Citizens should continue to monitor the website and social media profiles of the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service and the ODPM for weather forecasts, alerts, warnings and cancellations. Visit www.metoffice.gov.tt or wwww.odpm.gov.tt.

The Met Office and the ODPM has underscored that Trinidad and Tobago is not currently under any tropical storm or hurricane threat, watch or warning.

