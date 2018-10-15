The Met Office Warns Of Adverse Weather Conditions.

The Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service is advising residents in T&T to brace for adverse weather conditions starting from Monday afternoon.

This is due to a weather disturbance that is presently East of Trinidad.

Speaking with News Power Now, Meteorologist Anton Wiltshire revealed that there was a chance that the weather disturbance could have developed into a tropical storm however that is no longer a concern.

However, there will be increased rainfall over T&T for the next 24 to 48 hours.

He advised residents to be on alert for street or flash flooding, landslips/landslides in areas of heavy rains.

