The Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Office is warning that there is a moderate-to-thick layer of Saharan dust developing off the west coast of the African continent, some of which may reach Trinidad and Tobago by this weekend.

Asthma sufferers, children, the elderly and other vulnerable groups are advised to stock up on their medication and prepare for another onslaught of Saharan Dust within the coming days.

Via a post to its social media page the Met Office added that it will continue to monitor this development.

For vulnerable groups these dusty conditions could be problematic.

Healthcare professionals have recommended saline spray, air purifiers, nasal irrigation other over the counter treatments to help treat mild symptoms of nasal congestion and irritation.

Persons with medical conditions who may be affected by are advised to remain indoors if possible or to wear protective clothing such as dust masks for extra protection.