The Minister of Finance Reiterates That The Economy Is Recovering.

Minister of Finance, Colm Imbert is reiterating that the economy is recovering.

Minister Imbert stated in his budget presentation that there is projected economic growth of 1.9 per cent.

However, some critics have questioned the source of the figures and if there is any real possibility of economic growth.

Speaking in an interview, Minister Imbert noted that everything he said in the budget regarding economic growth can be independently verified.

He added that the figures provided were not conjured by him but rather determined by independent experts.

The Finance Minister also addressed the difference in projected growth figures by the IMF and the CSO saying it was an error which will soon be corrected.

