Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan says that the Government has proven that they are quite capable of ensuring that the country’s economy is handled responsibly.

Commenting of the various projects that his Ministry has undertaken, he sought to explain just how the Government was able to afford infrastructural projects.

Speaking on the Impact T&T Program on Sunday, he explained just how the Government managed to bring these projects in at a much lower cost than the previous administration.

He said when the Keith Rowley led administration assumed office steps were taken to rectify the situation.

Minister Sinanan went on to explain that the Government then turned to Market Acquisition to further treat with the issue and control costs.