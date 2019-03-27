Just over 70 percent of the requests for special needs concessions made for students writing the SEA exams this year were granted, Education Minister Anthony Garcia has said.

He was speaking at a press conference, on Tuesday, called to discuss matters relating to the upcoming examinations.

Students across the country are set to write the exam next Thursday, April 4th.

One Ministry official revealed that over 400 requests were made but only 284 were granted.

He added that the Ministry has a team to analyze the requests which are then only granted if it meets specific criteria.

These requests, he explained, should not give anyone an unfair advantage.

He added that they ranged from extra time to additional bathroom breaks